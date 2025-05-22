Safety alert: infant swing could cause suffocation, CPSC warns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents to immediately stop using the “Queerick” infant swing, citing a serious suffocation hazard.

The swing, marketed for infant sleep, violates the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because it has a reclining angle greater than 10 degrees, which increases the risk of suffocation or even death. The CPSC notes that products designed for infant sleep must maintain a flatter surface to prevent such risks.

The Queerick infant swings were sold on Amazon from October 2023 through November 2024. As of now, no injuries or deaths have been reported, but the agency says the product presents a significant safety concern.

Parents and caregivers are urged to stop using the swing immediately and dispose of it to prevent any potential harm.

The warning is part of the CPSC’s continued efforts to enforce safe sleep guidelines and protect infants from hazardous sleep products.

