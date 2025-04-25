Martinelli Apple Juice recalled in 28 states including Georgia

ATLANTA — S. Martinelli & Company have issued a voluntary recall of the one liter glass bottle of Martinelli Apple Juice in 28 states including Georgia.

Martinelli Apple Juice is being recalled because it may contain a toxic substance produced by mold that can grow on apples and could cause internal organ damage when consumed in excess.

The Food and Drug Administration has also been notified about the recall.

According to the FDA, “exposure to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.”

There have been no complaints or reports of illnesses related to the Martinelli Apple Juice recall, officials said.

Anyone who may have purchased the product should return it to receive a refund. Anyone who may experience signs of illness after consuming the recalled apple juice should contact their doctor.