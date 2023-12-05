Runoff election will decide Brookhaven mayor and other metro races

Voters will pick the next Brookhaven mayor and other elected officials across the Atlanta metro in runoff elections Tuesday.

In Brookhaven, term limits have opened the door for either Lauren Kiefer or John Park to succeed Mayor John Ernst. Park, a longtime council member, was the highest vote-getter in November’s general election, winning 43% of the vote. Kiefer, a political newcomer, earned 30%.

The two have sparred over the direction the city should head.

Runoffs are required in races where no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote.

Other runoff races include the Atlanta School Board At-Large District 7 seat.

Current board member Tamara Jones faces a challenge from Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

Runoffs will also decide City Council races in Doraville, East Point, Roswell, Snellville and the City of South Fulton. The District 2 county commissioner’s seat is on the ballot in Henry County.

Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

