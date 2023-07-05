Local

Running to the altar: Couple gets engaged after finishing Peachtree Road Race together

2023 Peachtree Road Race (KEN ORTLOFF)

ATLANTA — Love is in the air and on Peachtree Road.

Michael Gomez and Jessica Rudolph run the Peachtree Road Race together every year. The couple says it’s one of their annual Fourth of July traditions.

When the couple finished the 6.2-mile race through the streets of Buckhead and midtown Atlanta in Piedmont Park, they posed for a group photo with some friends.

The friends all stepped aside to let Gomez and Rudolph take a picture together and then video of the proposal shows Gomez step aside and drop to one knee.

Rudolph says yes and the park erupts into cheers for the happy couple.

Now, the couple will run to the altar. That race might be a little longer than 10 kilometers.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!