Rough start to the week for metro Atlanta commuters

As the overnight rain storms moved out of the area, it left behind a mess on Atlanta’s roadways.

Early Monday morning, Triple Team Traffic got word of a crash in the left lanes of the I-75/85 northbound connector near 17th Street.

A chopper immediately overhead found multiple crashes scattered between West Peachtree/Spring Street and 17th Street.

As many as 20-25 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes.

First responders had the Downtown Connector northbound shut down for several minutes to clear the crashes to the shoulder.

There is no cause yet known for the accidents. The roads were still wet from the overnight rain, but no rain was currently falling.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said they are investigating six crashes in the area around 17th Street.

There are no details regarding injuries at this time.





