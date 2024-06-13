Roswell officer caught on camera threatening to “blow holes” in kids, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating two officers after one made comments that seem to be about killing kids.

The officers’ conversation was caught on their patrol car’s dash camera.

Channel 2′s Brian Mims was in Roswell Thursday, where the officer made the remarks during a criminal investigation. Video shows one of the officers talk about how exhausted he is after working with young people all day.

The video, which has since been shared online, captures the expletive-laden conversation.

“I’m gonna start blowing holes in kids,” one officer says.

“In each other, dude?” the other officer asks.

“Well, the one, like, straight up,” the other officer says.

“Not in a sexual way,” the other officer says.

No one from the police department or the city of Roswell would do interviews about the officers’ remarks. The city has not released the names of the officers, but did say one is no longer with the department and the other is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a written statement, the city called the conversation “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The city said Police Chief James Conroy immediately ordered an internal investigation when they learned about the comments.

The statement goes on to say, quote:

“This type of behavior is not representative nor tolerated in the Roswell Police Department, and the City of Roswell expects its officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

Mims showed the video to Colin Rogers, who lives in Roswell.

“As a parent myself, my kids are probably a lot younger than what they’re going through,” Rogers said. “I can’t imagine the context where that would be appropriate.”