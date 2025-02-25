Roswell house fire sends two to hospital, kills one dog

COBB COUNTY — Two Roswell residents are being treated for smoke exposure following a house fire on Greenfinch Court, according to Cobb County Fire Lieutenant Steve Bennett.

Firefighters arrived to find the home already heavily involved in flames. Both residents managed to escape safely. They were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Tragically, one dog perished in the fire, while another managed to escape.

Bennett stated that one of the residents believes the fire may have been caused by a space heater plugged in behind a couch, but officials have not yet confirmed the cause.