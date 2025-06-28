Local

Roswell free concert series returns in July

By Miles Montgomery

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has announced the return of Sundays in the Park free concert series this year.

Returning on Sunday, July 13, the concert series returns to Roswell Town Square for “The Happiest Sounds of Summer” with the Roswell New Horizons Riverboat Jazz Band from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Here is a list of upcoming dates:

Aug. 17 – Roswell Town Square

Sept. 14 – Roswell City Hall

Oct. 12 – Roswell City Hall

The concert series is something for music enthusiasts and the whole family to enjoy. City officials encourage attendees to bring a chair, blanket, snacks and your favorite people.

