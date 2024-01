Roswell police confirm a bank robbery suspect, who has been on the run since Monday, is now in custody.

James Raborn, 27, is accused of robbing a Truist bank on Holcomb Bridge Road Monday afternoon.

“Additional details regarding his offenses and capture will be released later today,” Roswell authorities wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

