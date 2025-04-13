Local

Rory McIlroy eyes history at the Masters, holds two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau

By Bill Caiaccio and WSB Radio News Staff
The Masters (Warren Little/Getty Images)
By Bill Caiaccio and WSB Radio News Staff

AUGUSTA, GA — It’s shaping up to be a historic Sunday at Augusta National as Rory McIlroy finds himself 18 holes away from completing golf’s prestigious career Grand Slam.

McIlroy, who surged into the lead with a dazzling third-round 66, enters the final round of The Masters at 12-under par, holding a two stroke advantage over Bryson DeChambeau. The Northern Irishman’s Saturday round featured a tournament record six consecutive 3’s to start and included two eagles, cementing one of the most electric rounds in recent Masters history.

Now, with just one round remaining, McIlroy stands on the brink of becoming only the sixth player in golf history to win all four major championships.

“I just as much as anyone else knows what can happen on the final day here,” McIlroy said, acknowledging Augusta’s history of dramatic Sunday swings.

DeChambeau, who carded a long birdie on the 18th to close the gap, will tee off alongside McIlroy in the final pairing as the two go head-to-head for the coveted green jacket.

Golf fans around the world will be watching closely, as the final round promises a thrilling conclusion and the potential crowning of a Grand Slam champion.

Bill Caiaccio

Bill Caiaccio

News Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!