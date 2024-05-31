Ronald Acuña Jr. says Braves don’t need him to win the World Series

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Days after tearing his ACL for the second time, Ronald Acuña Jr says the Atlanta Braves don’t need him to win the World Series this year.

The Braves star spoke to the media for the first time since tearing his ACL in his left knee on Sunday in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

An MRI on Sunday night confirmed that Acuña tore his ACL and would need season-ending surgery. The injury comes just three years after he tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021.

That season, the Braves went on to win the World Series.

Through his translator, Acuña said the team is capable of doing that again.

“Every player on that roster over there is there for a reason,” Acuña said. “The team is completely capable.. they don’t need me to win the World Series.”

Acuña discussed his emotional state after the injury and all the support he received from teammates.

“The amount of support has been overwhelming. All that support finds me crying at home by myself,” Acuña said. “The reason that’s happening is because I feel like I’m the one letting everyone down.”

After a historic National League MVP campaign in 2023, Acuña had gotten off to a slower start in 2024. At the time of his season-ending injury, Acuña was batting .250 with four home runs.

Acuña is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.