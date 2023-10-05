Rome man arrested after traveling to meet child for ‘inappropriate acts,’ deputies say

ROME, Ga. — A Rome, Ga. man was arrested and now faces multiple felony charges after trying to meet a child for inappropriate acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

As described by Floyd County sheriff’s deputies, Donnie Phelps, 59, was arrested on Tuesday for meeting someone online who he believed to be a minor, then trying to ‘engage in graphic sex acts’ with that person.

Phelps then tried to schedule a meet-up with the person, who he believed to be younger than 16-years-old, to perform those acts, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

The report from the sheriff’s office said that had the person Phelps was chatting with truly been a minor, and the actions were performed, “that would have been aggravated child molestation.”

Phelps has since been charged with three felonies: criminal attempt of aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement, and obscene internet contact.

