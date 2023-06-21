Rollover crash leads to meth, marijuana possession arrest

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A bit of wild driving on an off-road vehicle ended in an arrest with multiple drug charges.

This past weekend a corporal with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and a game warden got a call from a park employee at the Georgia Veterans State Park about a side-by-side off-road vehicle “cutting donuts” in the archery range.

When officers arrived, the side-by-side fled from them.

As the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it rolled over on the side of the road.

The driver was found to be possessing three bags with suspected methamphetamine and one jar of suspected marijuana.

The suspected drugs were submitted for testing to confirm what they were.

The suspect was charged with a total of 13 charges, including 11 misdemeanors and 2 felonies.

