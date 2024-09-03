News

Rockdale deputies asking for public's help to identify remains found in 2020

Remains found in 2010

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify skeletal remains found in 2020.

Deputies said the remains were found with the hose above the body tied into a noose and a chair beside them on its side, leading them to believe no foul play was involved. The home where the remains were found had been vacant for two years.

The sheriff’s office is now working to raise money to cover the $7,500 cost of advanced DNA profiling and matching.

Deputies said they believe the man was between 15 and 27 years old and that he was around 5′6″. No other identifying information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

