Rockdale County students returning to in-person classes after BioLab fire

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County schools announced that students will return to attending classes in person on Monday, Oct. 21 after government officials lifted the shelter-in-place order for the county on Thursday.

Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts issued a letter on Thursday thanking students and their families for their patience and understanding during the virtual learning period after the Bio-Lab fire.

“While we acknowledge that virtual learning is not our preferred method for providing instruction, the reality is that it may occasionally be necessary such as in this instance,” Oatts said. “In the interest of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff, it was prudent to activate our independent and virtual learning protocol while we continuously monitored the environmental impact of the Bio-Lab incident and cleanup efforts in consultation with local officials.”

The school district will continue to monitor the ongoing Bio-Lab cleanup efforts and will adjust outdoor activities, bus routes, and other operations if needed.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the shelter-in-place order that had been in place since the Bio-Lab fire was lifted countywide after a series of cleanings, investigations, and air quality tests.