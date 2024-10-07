Rockdale County students return to school, county offices back open

Students in Rockdale County are back in school today, but not in person. The school district is holding virtual learning through Wednesday due to continuing health concerns from the Biolab chemical fire and plume.

As cleanup from the BioLab fire continues in Rockdale County, that district’s school superintendent gave more insight last week into his decision to go to virtual learning for the beginning of next week.

In a statement, Dr. Terry Oatts said:

“We have been closely monitoring the environmental impact of the cleanup efforts of the BioLab fire. Thankfully, our school system was on a scheduled break this week; however, we did adjust some field trips, extracurricular competitions and practices. Additionally, we reverted to a remote work schedule for staff. As we prepare to return next week from the break, we realize that cleanup efforts continue at the site of the fire. As officials have stated, the air quality is unlikely to cause harm to most people; however, there are some people who may be affected by the chemical plume if they are in its direct path. Due to changing wind directions and other weather conditions, it is difficult to predict exactly where the plume will travel and for how long.

“Due to this uncertainty and in the interest of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff, I have made the decision to change to Independent Learning Days for Monday, October 7th, Tuesday, October 8th, and Wednesday, October 9th. School-based support staff and Central Office staff will also continue to work remotely. Our buildings will remain closed, and district and school activities on these days will be rescheduled. We have not been given a timeline for the completion of the cleanup, but we hope that we are able to resume normal operations later next week. We will continue to monitor their progress with cleanup and the environmental impact as it relates to school operations.”

There is a group of citizens that are now calling for the closure of the plant in Conyers.

Rockdale County will lifted its nightly shelter-in-place order this morning. The county also plans to reopen all county facilities today for the first time since the fire.

County offices, including the court and other government facilities, that were closed all week are expected to reopen to the public on Monday morning.

Officials said that chlorines, chloramine and chlorine compounds were released into the air from the fire that destroyed the factory early Sunday morning.