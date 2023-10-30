Local

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of major who died over the weekend

Major William Miller

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its majors who passed away over weekend.

The department announced the passing of Major William Miller in a social media post.

Miller served with the department from May 10, 2021, until his death, according to deputies.

Miller was affectionately known as the “Rockdale Ranger,” according to the post.

The department asked people to keep Miller’s family, along with his fellow officers, in their prayers.

Deputies did not share how Miller passed.

