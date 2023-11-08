Robbery suspects set DeKalb store on fire after clerk refuses to give them money

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb Police are searching for two robbery suspects accused of setting fire to a convenience store.

Officers said on Nov. 2, they received calls about an armed robbery at a store in the 2800 block of N. Decatur Road.

According to investigators, the suspects demanded money from the store clerk.

When the clerk refused, officials said the suspects set the store on fire before running away.

Authorities said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact 911 or the North Central Investigative Unit at 770-724-7780.

