Robber held victim at gunpoint and stole her car keys. She told police he came back for the car.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police said a 19-year-old robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole her car keys. He then came back two hours later in an attempt to finish the job.

It was June 21, at 8:25 a.m., when Clayton County officers were called to Aaron Court in Riverdale in regard to an armed robbery.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was taking groceries into her home, when the suspect, identified as Mauricio Reynoldo Brandwell-Ramos, held her at gunpoint and stole her car and house keys.

Clayton authorities said Brandwell-Ramos went inside the victim’s vehicle for about two minutes before running north on Aaron Court.

Officials said that two hours later, around 10:30 a.m., a neighbor noticed Brandwell-Ramos returning to the victim’s home to steal the vehicle.

According to police, the neighbor was able to follow the car while calling 911, keeping an eye on the car until officers arrived.

Body camera video captured the moment, officers arrested Brandwell-Ramos. He’s charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, giving a false name and date of birth, and driving without a valid license.

Authorities also seized a Glock 45 during the incident.

Brandwell-Ramos also had active warrants for theft of services in 2022.

©2023 Cox Media Group