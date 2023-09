DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a road that partially collapsed in DeKalb County.

Traffic crews flew over Briarcliff Road NE near the Lavista Road intersection, where crews were seen working on the road.

Two out of the four lanes are shut down. Crews have blocked off the part of the road that is affected.

Officials have not said what caused the collapse.





