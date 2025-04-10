On the road to growth: Clayton County highlights investment opportunities

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County officials are taking a proactive approach to economic development by bringing developers directly to available investment sites. The county hosted a bus tour this week to highlight key sites and draw in new development.

Instead of relying on brochures or presentations, the county loaded prospective partners onto a bus and hit the road.

“We like to show developers investments that are already happening and then show them where we’d like to see development,” said Erica Rocker, Clayton County’s Economic Development Officer. “It was worth the gas to let developers see what they are buying in-person.”

Key areas like Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway drew notable attention during the tour, according to Rocker. Another hotspot was the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Highway 138, where she said the group received “a good deal of questions.”

The tour also covered financial incentives. County leaders talked about fast-tracked permits and tax breaks to attract new projects. “We offered a $4,000 per job tax credit,” Rocker said, highlighting their focus on job growth and investment.

With strategic access to four major interstates and close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Clayton County is positioning itself as a prime destination for new offices, manufacturing plants, and housing developments.