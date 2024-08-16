Riverdale apartment in absolute darkness, residents say complex hasn’t paid electric bill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tenants at an apartment complex in Riverdale say their safety is compromised because the complex hasn’t paid its electric bill, and the exterior lights have been off for almost two weeks.

They say a child was almost hit at the bus stop because it was so dark.

Tenants at the Stonegate Townhomes on Roy Huie Road say this is no way to live.

“There are no streetlights in the complex,” said tenant Anquisha Hardy as she recorded a video showing how dark it is in the complex at night. “There is no type of light outside of front porch lights.”

She says the exterior lights have been off for the last 10 days.

“That’s why I’m angry,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Hardy is angry because she says not having exterior lights throughout her complex poses a significant danger.

She says recently a driver almost hit a child waiting for the school bus at the complex’s entrance because it was pitch black.

“He was turning in but he didn’t see the kids or the white wall. And it was a baby standing there and he swerved,” she pointed out.

Hardy walks her 7-year-old to the bus stop at 6:25 in the morning because she’s concerned about her safety. She says she hasn’t been able to get an answer from the complex about what’s going on, so she says she called Georgia Power.

“They were saying you can’t report this outage because it’s in default and you’ll have to take that up with the property,” she said.

Jones went to the leasing office and a property manager told him the lights were off because of non-payment. The property manager said there is a discrepancy between the owner and Georgia Power that’s keeping her from resolving the issue.

She had Georgia Power’s website up and said she was doing all she could to get the lights back on.

“I don’t care who it is. Can we get a light? That’s all I want,” Hardy insisted.

She says something needs to be done before someone gets hurt. Hardy would at least like to see a light turned on at the bus stop.

“This is an emergency. Can we at least get a light here?”

The property manager said she will send out letters to update the community about what’s going on.