Risk for strong, severe storms Wednesday with chance for hail, lightning, and heavy rain

A familiar weather trend will continue across the metro on Wednesday with a risk of isolated strong and severe storms in the afternoon and evening.
There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for all of north Georgia.
Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:
- Isolated strong and severe storms are possible
- Threats: Damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain
- Strong or severe storms could arrive in the afternoon or evening
- Humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s