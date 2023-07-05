Local

Risk for strong, severe storms Wednesday with chance for hail, lightning, and heavy rain

Severe Weather Wednesday

A familiar weather trend will continue across the metro on Wednesday with a risk of isolated strong and severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for all of north Georgia.

Stay with WSB Radio for LIVE updates and latest timing throughout the day.

Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:

  • Isolated strong and severe storms are possible
  • Threats: Damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain
  • Strong or severe storms could arrive in the afternoon or evening
  • Humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s

