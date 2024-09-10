Rich Homie Quan: Incident report reveals new details from morning Atlanta rapper died

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released the initial incident report from the death investigation of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan.

The rapper, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, died on Thursday at age of 34 after his girlfriend found him unresponsive inside their southwest Atlanta home.

An incident report posted Monday by investigators revealed new details from the morning Lamar was found unresponsive. An officer who responded to the home spoke with Lamar’s girlfriend and brother.

Around 3 a.m., Lamar’s brother said he found the rapper asleep on the floor near the kitchen counter.

“[He] advised me that it was very unusual because he had food in his mouth. He lifted him up and put him on the sofa,” the officer wrote in the report.

Lamar’s girlfriend said she woke up around 6:45 a.m. to get the kids ready for school and noticed that he wasn’t in their bedroom. She spotted him asleep on the couch and left to drop the kids off at school.

When she returned home, she saw the rapper was still asleep and she went back to bed. She told police she woke up around 11 a.m. to check on Lamar and “observed that his body was cold and then called 911.”

Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Lamar’s cause and manner of death are still pending, but investigators do not suspect foul play.

The rapper’s death shocked the rap and hip-hop community not just in Atlanta but around the country.

In an interview, Corey Lamar got emotional as he talked about the impact his son made on hip-hop, especially Atlanta’s trap music scene.

“He was a trendsetter,” said his father, who worked as his son’s manager and business partner. “I used to tell him that it’s a difference in making songs and making hits; he made hits and I know that his music will live on forever.”

Corey Lamar said he was thankful to get a front-row seat to all of his son’s success, but he was most proud of his son maturing into a loving and caring father of five.

“We just had a conversation, and he told me, ‘Dad, you know, I’m getting this parenting thing down now,’” said Lamar as he fought back tears. “It’s crazy because this past summer, he had all of his with him for an extended period of time and he was so happy.”