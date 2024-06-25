‘RHOA’ star’s ex takes plea for not paying taxes on clubs he owns, faces 5 years in prison

ATLANTA — Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, has taken a plea deal after the IRS said he didn’t pay taxes on several nightclubs he owns in Charlotte, Miami, and Baltimore.

According to court documents, Thomas collected more than $640,000 in trust fund taxes from the wages of their employees between 2017-2022, but never turned it over to the IRS.

Records show Thomas did the same thing with his bars in Miami Beach and Baltimore, collecting $1.1 million between 2021-2023.

Thomas used the money for “withdrawals, travel, real estate purchases, and retail purchases,” court documents said.

Thomas took to social media Monday to apologize for what he did.

“I’ve done some wrong that I have to make right. I have to stand up, I have to be accountable, I have to be responsible, and I have to pay my debt,” Thomas said.

This is not the first time Thomas has found himself in legal trouble.

In 2019, Thomas was arrested for writing fraudulent checks.

Thomas’ attorney said the incident was “an unfortunate misunderstanding.”

The year before, prosecutors dismissed an assault charge against him.

Thomas faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release over his issues with the IRS.

So far, no sentencing date has been scheduled.