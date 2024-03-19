Reward jumps to $15K for metro Atlanta man suspected of robbing 2 armored trucks

ATLANTA — The reward is going up to catch the man who police say robbed two armored trucks at gunpoint.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Demarco Johnson, 22, (AKA “Gloxk”) robbed two armored trucks last year.

The robberies occurred in Tucker on February 6, 2023, and in Snellville on March 20, 2023.

Now, the FBI and Loomis US are offering a combined $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Johnson.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. He is previously known to live in Stone Mountain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online.

