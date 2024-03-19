Local

Reward jumps to $15K for metro Atlanta man suspected of robbing 2 armored trucks

By WSB-TV

Demarco Johnson (FBI Atlanta)

By WSB-TV

ATLANTA — The reward is going up to catch the man who police say robbed two armored trucks at gunpoint.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Demarco Johnson, 22, (AKA “Gloxk”) robbed two armored trucks last year.

The robberies occurred in Tucker on February 6, 2023, and in Snellville on March 20, 2023.

Now, the FBI and Loomis US are offering a combined $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Johnson.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. He is previously known to live in Stone Mountain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!