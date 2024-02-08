Reward for information on Georgia man who disappeared over 10 years ago upped to $100,000

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Georgia man who disappeared over 10 years ago has increased the reward offered for information about those involved in his disappearance from $50,000 to $100,000.

Joshua Adams was last seen on May 20, 2013.

His family viewed video from a couple of places he was last seen before disappearing.

Footage shows Adams at a gas station and at a bank where he’d cashed a check from his parents.

His car was found near a storage shed on rural property owned by his family in Jackson County.

According to his family, his phone and wallet were still inside his car.

His money was still inside his wallet.

Stranger still, his shoes were placed neatly on the ground near a pond on the property.

The family drained the pond only to find it empty.

“We have not given up and won’t ever give up!! $100,000 and your identity doesn’t have to be disclosed just come forth with the info!! Help us Bring my brother home. Our lives have been forever changed because Josh is not here,” his sister, Shannon Adams Burrell, said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “Every day I wonder what it would be like to have him here playing with my girls, maybe he’d have kids of his own and we’d be sharing holidays, birthdays, and other life milestones together. But we won’t get those because someone didn’t know the value of how precious life is and I believe they chose to take his.”

If you have any information on his disappearance, you are urged to call 706-367-3784.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

