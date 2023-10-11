Reward increased for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing parking valet in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are continuing to look for a man who they said shot and killed a parking valet last month.

On Sunday, Sept. 3 at around 1:40 a.m., Atlanta police responded to reports of a person shot and found Harrison Olvey’s body.

Police said Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot. Police say Randy King, 22, is wanted for the murder of Olvey.

Officers are now offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

King is described as standing 5′ 9″ tall and weighing approximately 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

