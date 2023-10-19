Reward amount increases to $73K for capture of escaped Bibb County inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, the FBI announced it is offering a $25,000 reward for the capture of four escaped Bibb County inmates.

This brings the total reward amount to $73,000.

Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

Deputies said the four inmates left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence on Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of Barnwell. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced.

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of the other three escapees. They include Fournier who is charged with murder, Stokes who faces drug charges, and Anderson who is jailed for aggravated assault.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also offering $5,000 for the capture of each of the escaped inmates.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for the capture of each of the men.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of the inmates or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

©2023 Cox Media Group