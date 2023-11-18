Residents jump out of window to escape large DeKalb house fire. Now, 4 are hospitalized

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire crews are battling a house fire that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Authorities say that at 4:22 a.m. Saturday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Silver Spur Drive.

When crews arrived, they saw large flames coming from the home.

According to the investigation, residents were seen jumping out of the window to escape. Authorities have not said how many escaped.

Officials said an elderly woman was rescued from inside the home from the fire.

Authorities confirmed four people were sent to the hospital with minor to moderate conditions. Their identities have not been released.

During the investigation, crews learned that the fire began in the kitchen and spread throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.