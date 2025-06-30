Local

Residents call for medical access as redevelopment begins at former Atlanta Medical Center site

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — As demolition begins at the former Atlanta Medical Center, some Old Fourth Ward residents are raising concerns about the lack of plans for a new medical facility.

The 25-acre site is being cleared for a large mixed-use development. While local leaders and neighborhood groups support the redevelopment, some longtime residents, many who are uninsured, say the absence of healthcare services is troubling.

Tom Boyle, president of the Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood Association, said the community is optimistic. “The plans are in place. Obviously they are conceptual, but we’re excited about the plans at a very high level.”

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman acknowledged the concern, saying, “There is still a need for healthcare access on that site.”

Some nearby businesses are hopeful the new development will bring back foot traffic lost when the hospital closed in 2022. City officials say demolition will take several more months, with redevelopment to follow over the coming years.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!