Residents of burned Atlanta apartments to file class action lawsuit

ATLANTA — A class action lawsuit will be filed on behalf of residents of The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments. The complex burned down last week after fireworks on the rooftop set the two buildings ablaze.

The lawsuit claims the owners and management company neglected work on wiring and the fire suppression system and were aware that people were shooting off fireworks on the rooftop.

Residents claim they’ve heard very little remorse or general information from those in charge.

