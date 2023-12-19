Local

Rescue underway after man becomes trapped at Paulding rock quarry, officials say

Hopper Rescue, Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are working to rescue a man who is trapped under material at a Paulding County rock quarry.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the rock quarry in Dallas, Georgia.

Paulding County fire officials confirmed that a man in his mid-30s became stuck in a hopper.

He reportedly fell about 20 feet deep, with more material falling into the hole. This allegedly caused a secondary collapse.

Lt. Steve Mayes of Paulding County Fire said the man, whose identity has not been released, is alive and alert.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue along with Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services and the city of Dallas officials are assisting in the rescue.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!