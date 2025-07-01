Republicans block Senator Ossoff’s amendment to prevent increases to health insurance premiums

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is blasting a Republican effort to block his amendment to prevent increases to Georgians’ health insurance premiums.

“Instead of adding trillions to the debt in tax cuts for the rich while destroying Medicaid and renewable energy, I propose we help our constituents afford health insurance.”

He says the average Georgia family of four with two kids could see health premiums rise by over $2,000 a year without his amendment.

Ossoff on the Senate floor says according to Georgians For a Healthy Future, if the ACA tax credits expire, as they would in the GOP’s bill, over one million Georgians could see their premiums increase next year.