Reports: New England Patriots trading pass rusher Matthew Judon to Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots are trading star pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, according to several reports by NFL insiders.

The Patriots will receive a 2025 third-round pick in return from Atlanta, according to reports.

Judon, who turns 32 Thursday, was due $6.5 million this year, the final year of his contract.

The veteran pass rusher had been a standout on the Patriots’ defense in his time in Foxboro but had been vocal in his desire for a new deal this summer. Judon left practice twice after having extended animated conversations with head coach Jerod Mayo and Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh on July 29.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Patriots are trading pass-rusher Matthew Judon to the #Falcons, landing Atlanta a standout on defense. It’s a third-rounder going back.



At long last, New England resolves its situation with Judon with a trade. pic.twitter.com/VbehQTeu1X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

The relationship between Judon and the organization seemingly soured this spring and summer as the Patriots handed out new deals to safety Kyle Dugger, safety Jabrill Peppers, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Christian Barmore and offensive tackle Mike Onwenu but seemed comfortable letting Judon play on the expiring deal.

Judon’s 6′3″ frame is an intimidating addition to Atlanta’s defensive line. Judon has racked up 32 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss in 38 games with New England over the past three seasons.

Judon was limited to just four games with the Patriots in 2023 after tearing his bicep. The Grand Valley State product signed a 4-year, $54,5 million deal with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021.

Judon’s exit opens the door for 2023 2nd-round pick Keion White, Josh Uche and other young defensive contributors to grow and develop as New England embarks on the first year of what is expected to be a ground-up rebuild.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group