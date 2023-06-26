Local

Reports: Atlanta Hawks trade John Collins to Utah Jazz

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — The Atlanta Hawks have traded forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for forward Rudy Gay, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collins, 26, was first drafted by the Hawks with the No. 19 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Before this trade, Collins was the team’s longest-tenured player.

Collins’ role on the team had diminished in recent seasons as the team continued to add talent around franchise point guard Trae Young. Since the 2018-19 season, Collins’ shot attempts per game have decreased in each subsequent season.

In his final season with the Hawks, Collins averaged 13.1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.

For the Hawks, the trade amounts to a salary dump of Collins’ remaining three seasons and roughly $78 million remaining on his deal.

The team already has high-priced players like Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, ‎Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter, who are all on the books for the 2023-24 season.

Gay has played 17 seasons in the NBA and adds some size at the wing position for Atlanta off the bench.

NBA free agency kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m.

