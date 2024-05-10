Report reveals new details of moments leading up to 15-year-old Dunwoody student’s death

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An incident report reveals more detail about what led up to the death of a 15-year-old Dunwoody High School student -- and paramedics’ efforts to save her life.

Mia Dieguez died after passing out at school on May 6.

According to an incident report, when paramedics got to Dieguez’s classroom, they found her unconscious and not breathing on the floor. The school nurse and resource officers had already used an automated external defibrillator and given her two doses of Narcan.

Paramedics performed CPR and the school was put on lockdown.

At one point, Dieguez asked to go to the nurse’s office for water. When she got back, she put her head back down on the desk for the rest of the class.

When the bell rang for lunch, students attempted to wake Dieguez up and noticed that her skin was discolored and she was not breathing.

Dieguez was taken to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.

Her teacher told police she had been looking sick the previous few days and a school resource officer told them that she sometimes took unprescribed drugs.

Her sister, Pamela Dieguez, told police that she used drugs recreationally, including Percocet.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Dieguez’s family in the days after her death. Pamela Dieguez said they had alerted school administrators that she might be taking prescription drugs.

Dieguez’s toxicology reports have not been released nor has the cause of death.