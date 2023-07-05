Report: Military suicides rose in 1st quarter of 2023 compared to same time last year

The Pentagon reports that active-duty military suicides were up in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same time last year.

The Defense Suicide Prevention Office says 94 service members took their own lives from January through March. This number is up 25% compared to the number of troops who took their own lives in the first three months of 2022. It is the most suicides in a quarter since the second quarter of 2021.

According to Stars and Stripes, Pentagon data has shown a rise in suicides over the past 10 years.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon announced a policy allowing service members to have greater access to mental health care. This policy included the Brandon Act which allows troops to confidentially seek mental health services at any time.

Each branch of the military has its own suicide prevention program in addition to those offered by the Pentagon. The national suicide prevention hotline is also readily available by dialing 988. Callers can then press “1″ to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

The Veterans Crisis Line can also be reached by texting 838255.



