Report: Dunwoody officer arrested for domestic violence, battery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dunwoody police officer has been charged after officials say he was accused of a pattern of domestic violence.

Dunwoody police have confirmed that 49-year-old Mark Leslie Stevens, the department’s community outreach center, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the internal investigation is active.

According to a Forsyth County sheriff’s report, on Aug. 17 at 4:43 p.m., a woman walked into the main Forsyth County Courthouse in Cumming to file a police report.

Deputies noted in the report that the woman was very upset and was crying. She requested to speak with a female deputy regarding her report.

The woman told deputies she had been with Stevens the night before when the incident occurred.

“After a few glasses of wine, [Stevens] began accusing me of having an affair,” she told deputies.

The report said that Stevens continued to be aggressive towards the woman and assaulted her.

The woman told deputies that this was a pattern Stevens had exhibited in the past.

Stevens was arrested and charged with battery. He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

