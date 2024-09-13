Renters say they have developed breathing issues after moving into Gwinnett County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It’s an ongoing mold problem that senior Gwinnett County renters say they can no longer be silent about.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with seniors living at the Redland Creek Apartments in Lawrenceville.

Several renters told her that after moving in they developed breathing and lung issues.

“Blackout spells, dizziness, I was unable to breathe properly,” Mildred Amore said.

Earlier this year, there was growing mold issues reported inside of multiple units.

Renter Yolanda Jordan said one renter told her she has to sleep in her bathroom because it’s the easiest room to breathe in.

“It’s uncomfortable to breathe,” she said.

Renters said management hired a mold company to assess their units, but they refused to release the findings to tenants.

“Everybody is getting sick as far as irritation, breathing, headaches,” Jordan told Lincoln. “It needs to be called out.”

Renters said they hired an independent company. Lincoln went through their report, and it noted the presence of highly toxic molds.

The company noted some units had high levels of humidity leading to several molds that are found outdoors were located inside of units.

The report said wood decay with the building’s framing could be the cause.

“He says they left the drywall out, he said it’s contaminated through the building,” Jordan said.

Michael Ryan said he moved out in 2022 after he says remediation efforts were ignored by management.

“I went to the city and pulled the documents for the entire building, when this place flooded before it opened all that mold got inside the building,” Ryan said.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which issues housing vouchers for this property placed some units in abatement after they failed inspection.

DCA said in a statement:

“DCA’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) inspectors conducted three special inspections on this unit in 2024. Special Inspections may be complaint inspections or quality control inspections. Complaint inspections occur when a tenant, owner, or member of the public complains about the condition of an HCV housing unit.

“During the third inspection on August 22, 2024, it was noted that bio-organic matter was present in the closet and on the tenant’s belongings. It was observed that the bio-organic matter was not rectified within the designated timeframe defined by Dept. of Housing and Urban Development policies.

“Consequently, the unit was placed under abatement, effective 9/1/2024. The tenant was immediately issued a voucher to relocate to a unit that meets Housing Quality Standards (HQS). These regulations consist of 13 key aspects of housing quality, performance requirements, and acceptability criteria to meet each performance requirement. HQS includes requirements for all housing types, including single- and multi-family dwelling units, as well as specific requirements for special housing types such as manufactured homes, congregate housing, single-room occupancy, shared housing, and group residence.”

Channel 2 Action News learned the complex is owned by Wilhoit Properties based in Springfield, Missouri.

Lincoln emailed and called their corporate office but they have not responded.