Red-light cameras now working at busy intersection near Truist Park, Cumberland Mall

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna police are cracking down on drivers who run red lights.

Cameras have been installed at Cumberland Boulevard and Spring Road to capture red-light runners in the act.

Beginning Monday, they will operate around the clock in each direction of the busy intersection, not far from Truist Park and the Cumberland Mall.

For the next 30 days, police will issue warnings to drivers. After the month-long warning period, $70 citations will be issued to vehicle owners.

In social media posts, the Smyrna Police Department said “a comprehensive evaluation was conducted to determine where red-light running commonly occurs and where red-light safety cameras are most likely to improve road safety and reduce red-light running.”

Another intersection is slated to get the cameras as well: South Cobb Drive at the East-West Connector. Police have not said when they will be operational.

“The cameras will definitely help,” said driver William Silvery, who passes through this intersection every day and has seen red-light runners.

Silvery thinks the photo enforcement will make an impact. “More so than having police here,” he said. “I think it’ll catch those who are not thinking or being wise.”

Police said they will review all video recorded by the cameras before they issue any citation. Smyrna police call red-light running “a deadly epidemic,” saying one third of all deaths at intersections happen at those with traffic lights.

If the driver doesn’t agree with the violation – or the registered owner wasn’t driving at the time – the citation can be contested with the Office of Administrative Review.

Police said points will not be assessed on driving records and violations will not affect insurance rates.

“This citation is not considered a ‘moving violation,’” Smyrna police said on social media. “It is a civil citation holding the registered owner responsible for the violation (like a parking ticket).”

Lola Aja also regularly passes through Cumberland Boulevard and Spring Road.

“Personally for me, I don’t run red lights,” she said. “I hate when I see people running red lights. So it would be good to have things that enforce people to have good behavior, hopefully.”





