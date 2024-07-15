‘A real risk:’ At least 6 people sickened by mushroom gummies in Georgia, health officials warn

ATLANTA — Health officials are warning the public about a dangerous mushroom gummy product linked to more than 60 reports of illness and hospitalizations nationwide, including six cases in Georgia.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Little Five Points in northeast Atlanta Monday, where these products, known as Diamond Shruumz, are commonly sold in vape shops, convenience stores, and online.

These products have gotten a lot of people very sick, and in one case, a user died after eating the gummies.

Diamond Shruumz are marketed for their “extreme potency” and “good vibes,” but for many users, the experience has been the opposite. Dr. Laura Edison, a CDC Field Officer from the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the scale of the issue.

“As of July 12th, the CDC was reporting 65 illnesses and 30 hospitalizations in 28 states. And there is one potential death being investigated currently,” Edison said.

In Georgia, six illnesses have been linked to Diamond Shruumz, with half requiring hospitalization and mechanical ventilation.

Health officials have observed symptoms including hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, irregular heart rates, and seizures.

They are uncertain what in the non-FDA-approved products is causing the illnesses.

“They can contain undisclosed ingredients and illicit substances, some are not approved for use in food,” Edison said

Despite a recall issued by the manufacturer, there is concern that retailers may not be aware and that the products remain available.

“Consuming these products is a real risk, and they are very popular, being sold in many places,” Edison said

Health officials urge anyone with these products to return them to the purchase location for a refund or to dispose of them immediately.