Razor-thin races led Fulton County officials to hold recount of ballots from last week’s election

ATLANTA — Fulton County elections workers have completed a countywide recount of last Tuesday’s vote.

County officials decided on their own to do this recount because some races were so close, that some candidates were separated by less than 20 votes.

College Park City Councilwoman-elect Jamelle McKenzie won her race -- but just barely.

“12 votes,” is what she says she won the race by.

McKenzie, along with other candidates and observers gathered inside the Fulton County elections hub to watch a countywide recount to make sure those narrow margins are still narrow.

There were so many close races in Fulton County along with some minor issues like confusion over a redistricting map, that elections board chair Patrise Perkins-Hooker and the rest of the board decided it would be best for everyone if they did a full recount.

“No, the state didn’t ask us, and neither did any candidate ask us. We did this on our own because as I told you at the beginning, if there’s a problem, we’re going to look at it, review the process, and make certain we got this right,” Perkins-Hooker said.

WSB-TV’s Richard Elliot contributed to this report.



