Rash of car break-ins has South Fulton residents frustrated

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Neighbors spent all morning patching up their windows after police say thieves smashed window after window. Witnesses counted at least 10 but neighbors say there was way more.

Gabriel Long has lived at the Parks at Utoy Creek Apartments along Cascade Road for over 10 years now. He says they had car break-ins before but not to this extent.

“They just broke my armrest and the window. I guess they didn’t see any guns, so I guess they just took off,” Long said.

Neighbors woke up Sunday morning to a mess with layers of glass scattered across the parking lot.

South Fulton Police say it happened overnight.

Keisha Griffin says her dad called her this morning and told her her car was gone.

“I left my purse and a few cards. My driver’s license from Mississippi was also in the car,” Griffin said.

She says a neighbor found her car in the parking lot but the thieves somehow broke in and moved the car. They’re fed up about it.

Residents say they get new management every few years and the problems continue.

They say they want secured gates in the front and more patrols, something they’ve been fighting for.

“This is about the third time my car got broken into. I don’t have the money to keep getting windows fixed and getting other cars. I have two kids (and) I feel like where we live should be safe. We shouldn’t be looking over our shoulders every night to make sure our vehicles are safe,” said victim Sytara Berry.

South Fulton Police says the investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities have confirmed at least 13 vehicles have been broken into. If there are any other unknown victims, they are encouraged to contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470- 809-7300.





