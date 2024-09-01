Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapsing on stage

HAMDEN, Conn. — Rapper Fatman Scoop was taken to the hospital after collapsing on stage during a Connecticut show on Friday, according to Hamden, Conn. Mayor Lauren Garrett.

The rapper, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, later died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 53.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” his family’s post read in part.

Video of the incident on social media shows a shirtless Freeman walking towards a DJ booth while shouting, “Hamden, make some noise!”

Moments later, he collapses into the DJ and out of view of the audience.

Details on what led to his death have not been released.