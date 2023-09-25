Local

Rams head coach Sean McVay gives update on Stetson Bennett

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an update this weekend on Stetson Bennett and his status with the team.

The Rams placed the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback on the non-football injury (NFI) list on September 13. McVay did not say what issues Bennett is facing and would only describe them as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

On Saturday, McVay told reporters that he had the chance to speak with Bennett last week and that he is making progress.

“He’s doing really well, which I was really encouraged to be able to hear. Got a chance to hear his voice and he sounds really good, and that was really cool to hear,” McVay said.

The Rams head coach did not give a timetable on when he expects Bennett to return.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team named Bennett as its backup quarterback for former University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford before he hurt his shoulder.

McVay said Bennett’s shoulder injury is not the reason for his absence.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

