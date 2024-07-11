Ramp onto I-285 reopens after overturned tractor-trailer removed

ATLANTA — Crews have cleared an overturned tractor-trailer off of an I-285 entry ramp on Thursday afternoon.

The overturned truck was on the southbound I-285 ramp at Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

The area was shut down for a couple of hours until reopening and allowing traffic back through.

Crews worked to get the trailer right side up and moved out of the way.

It’s unclear what caused the trailer to overturn, but it does not appear other vehicles were involved.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.