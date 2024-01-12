ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving into metro Atlanta ahead of possible severe weather later this afternoon.

Rain moves into metro Atlanta ahead of possible severe weather (NWS Atlanta)

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says metro counties south of Interstate 20 are at the greatest risk for severe weather.

The storm risks include damaging 60+ mph wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, around 1,200 people in Cobb County were without power.

Our partners at Channel 2 report that 1,000 people in northwest Georgia were without power Friday morning.

Officials with Douglas County Schools have canceled all after-school activities.

Gilmer County Schools will delay release times by 20 minutes Friday afternoon in order to allow potentially severe weather to pass.

