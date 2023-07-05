Rain doesn’t damper 4th of July spirit for celebrations across metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. — From Stockbridge to Woodstock, to Decatur and Marietta, thousands of Georgians didn’t let the rain ruin their Independence Day.

Officials at the celebrations on the Marietta Square said they had more than 80,000 people in attendance throughout the day.

“We’ve actually been here since 11 a.m.,” Carmen Roberts said.

At moments, it wasn’t clear if the grand finale fireworks show would happen as rain showers came in just before the show. But for many, they were prepared and undeterred.

“It rained like this last year, I’m OK,” Helen Bulloch said.

Fourth of July on Marietta’s Square is a ritual for many. It was a day of games, food trucks, parades and more with families staying hydrated and relying on ice cold treats.

On Tuesday night, it’s the place that many came to start traditions they hope will last a lifetime.

“She’s five months, curious- this is all new,” mother Fiona Joi said.

“In the past it’s been like oh no it’s fireworks, it’s a bunch of loud noise, and this year we are totally embracing it and letting him see it all,” another mother, Danielle Roper, said.

“We’re always trying to make core memories. That’s what it’s about,” Roberts said.

Organizers in Decatur weren’t sure when they would be able to start their fireworks display, but resident Kris Duner said he came prepared for any weather conditions.

“I expected rain. No one else expected rain in my family. I made us bring this big ol’ wagon and everything like that, thankfully.” said Duner.

It turns out Tuesday the rain actually had a few fans.

One food vendor welcomed it, saying the rain helped cool down the hot temperatures from earlier in the day and helped increase business.

“It’s started kind of slow. The weather was hot. We had to be here first. So it picked up, it got very packed,” Brandan Gates said.