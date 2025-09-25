Raffensperger makes first metro Atlanta stop in governor’s race

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is looking ahead to 2026 as he launched his campaign for governor.

A week after officially announcing his run, Raffensperger made his first metro Atlanta appearance, brushing aside questions about whether his path to victory is limited because of President Donald Trump’s early endorsement of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

“I have the same path I had in 2022,” Raffensperger said. “It worked out well there, one without a runoff both times.”

Raffensperger said he has been making stops in rural Georgia and believes he can connect with what he called “Raffensperger Republicans.”

“My voters are conservative Republicans,” he said. “They’re looking for someone that’s honest, someone that has integrity, and someone who’s going to tell them truth always, no matter how hard it is for them to hear it.”

Raffensperger joins a crowded GOP primary field that already includes three other Republicans. He is the third statewide constitutional officer and the fourth Republican to enter the governor’s race.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story