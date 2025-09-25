Local

Raffensperger makes first metro Atlanta stop in governor’s race

By WSB Radio News Staff
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is looking ahead to 2026 as he launched his campaign for governor.

A week after officially announcing his run, Raffensperger made his first metro Atlanta appearance, brushing aside questions about whether his path to victory is limited because of President Donald Trump’s early endorsement of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

“I have the same path I had in 2022,” Raffensperger said. “It worked out well there, one without a runoff both times.”

Raffensperger said he has been making stops in rural Georgia and believes he can connect with what he called “Raffensperger Republicans.”

“My voters are conservative Republicans,” he said. “They’re looking for someone that’s honest, someone that has integrity, and someone who’s going to tell them truth always, no matter how hard it is for them to hear it.”

Raffensperger joins a crowded GOP primary field that already includes three other Republicans. He is the third statewide constitutional officer and the fourth Republican to enter the governor’s race.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!